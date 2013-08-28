Harris CEO Brings in Ops and Sales Chiefs

DENVER —Harris Broadcast has a new head of sales and global operations. Steve Foreman has been named president of global operations and services, and Jeff Liening, senior vice president of global sales operations.



Foreman joins the company from Texas Pacific Group where he was senior advisor for seven years supporting management teams during strategic and operational transformations, including Freescale Semiconductor, Avaya and Armstrong Worldwide Industries.



Prior to joining TPG, Foreman was the senior vice president of professional services and delivery at E2open, a provider of supply chain software. He was an executive at Solectron for more than eight years before E2open and participated in the company’s growth from less than $1 billion to more than $20 billion in revenue. Foreman holds an MSE and an MBA with honors from the University of Washington, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania in Mathematics and Economics.



Liening joins Harris Broadcast from Genband, where he was most recently senior vice president of global sales operations. Prior to Genband, he held various sales management positions at Sycamore Networks, Lucent Technologies, Ascend Communications and Cascade Communications.



Liening began his career with the U.S. Air Force, providing advanced communications and satellite imagery network engineering support to the Defense Information Systems Agency in the area of secure broadcast and terrestrial network based voice, video and data technologies. He holds an MSEE graduate degree from Washington University of St. Louis, a BSEE undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and a BS AE undergraduate degree from St. Louis University - Parks College.

