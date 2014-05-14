Harmonic Introduces Distributed CCAP System

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic announced NSG Exo, a cable edge device for enabling the deployment of a Distributed Access Architecture on coax. NSG Exo, a distributed CCAP system, allows service providers to move their RF-delivery requirements out of the headend or hub and deeper into the network.



NSG Exo is one of the industry’s first offerings to support a DAA. Leveraging industry standards, the CCAP-ready system includes DOCSIS/EuroDOCSIS/J-DOCSIS CMTS capabilities today with universal edgeQAM capabilities coming soon. The device enables the delivery of video, data, and voice services over coax using a single appliance.



“NSG Exo is Harmonic’s first commercially available CMTS and our first entry into the DAA market,” said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Cable Edge business unit at Harmonic.



Utilizing GigE, GPON, or EPON networks, NSG Exo delivers high-bandwidth services to dense pockets of coax infrastructure. NSG Exo can be integrated into an operator’s network, leveraging standard DOCSIS back-office provisioning and DOCSIS cable modems. Initially, NSG Exo will be available in an indoor enclosure as a 1-RU, 19-inch wide chassis.



NSG Exo is currently in multiple trials and will be available commercially in Q3 2014.