Harmonic Fuel-Injects ChannelPort

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Harmonic will debut enhancements to its Spectrum ChannelPort channel playout platform. ChannelPort now delivers dual digital video effects capabilities, extended codec support, and Pitch Blue compatibility.



The ChannelPort system integrates branding, master control switching, and intelligent media fetch with integrated playout control of live and clip sources on the trusted Spectrum media server platform. Enhancements to the module include the addition of dual-DVE capability, independent branding of simulcast channels, support for external key/fill and live feeds, voiceover from live or file-based sources, and on-board closed-caption file insertion.



With the addition of the dual-DVE function, broadcasters can play out two simultaneous programs on the branded channel, typically a squeeze-back on credits during the end of one program, alongside a preview of upcoming attractions on the other. Additionally, independent branding for simulcast channels enables broadcasters to create looks for a channel that airs in multiple formats or on multiple platforms and screens.



Harmonic extended the flexibility of ChannelPort by leveraging its open design to support the Pitch Blue file-based playout system for native playout of H.264 HD content. Extended codec support includes both AVC-Intra and ProRes 422. Like the ChannelPort system, the Spectrum MediaPort 7000 module now also provides ProRes 422 codec support. Harmonic will be in booth No. SU1411.