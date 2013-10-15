Harmonic Creates Dedicated Professional Support Organization

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic has expanded its support services for cable edge customers with the new Cable Edge Services group, which includes a team of technical support and field engineers.



The group is dedicated to providing design, strategy, deployment, migration and ongoing operations support for cable operators as they implement high-density Harmonic NSG edgeQAM solutions and, ultimately, a converged cable access platform.



With the addition of the dedicated Cable Edge Services team, Harmonic has created a turnkey solution for multiple systems operators and cable operators looking to expand capacity or add new service groups in an existing live cable edge network.



“Our expanded Cable Edge Services help our customers protect their infrastructure investment by enabling them to implement new technologies, such as CCAP, with minimal disruption as their needs and requirements change,” said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of Cable Products at Harmonic.



Harmonic's Cable Edge Services are intended to help MSOs continue 24/7/365 operations. Service team members have decades of experience in operating and maintaining live production cable networks, and understand the ancillary systems touched by the network. Services offered include physical system installation, provisioning, service group testing, cutover support, recovery of legacy edgeQAM, and operations training.