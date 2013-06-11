Harmonic Appoints New SVP of Worldwide Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif. —Harmonic has added George Stromeyer as its new senior vice president of worldwide sales.



Leading Harmonic's global sales network, Stromeyer will develop and implement a clear-cut strategy for driving additional revenue opportunities within the broadcast, cable, satellite, telco, media, and postproduction markets.



Prior to joining Harmonic, Stromeyer most recently headed sales efforts for Cisco’s $2 billion information security business. During his career at Cisco, he also led the company’s European cable, digital media and IPTV service provider sales division. Before that he served as the managing director of Scientific Atlanta’s Latin American business.



Stromeyer will be based at Harmonic's San Jose, Calif., headquarters and will report directly to Harshman.



