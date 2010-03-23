Harkness offers large 3-D screens

Harkness Screens, a provider of projection screens for cinema applications, is marketing its Spectral 240 and Perlux 140, 180 and 220 digital 3-D screens, which feature specially formulated surfaces that provide high-performance, stereoscopic 3-D images used for film or digital display. They are available as either single- or dual-projector solutions.

The Spectral 240, commonly referred to as the “silver screen,” features an ideal 3-D projection surface for “passive” front projection. Many current 3-D systems use polarised light because of the high extinction ratio and spectacular 3-D images it provides. The surface also supports 2-D images and can be used successfully where 2-D and 3-D are both shown. The intrinsically high gain (2.4) overcomes light losses in 3-D systems.

Harkness’ Perlux surfaces are recommended for “active” (shutter eyewear) 3-D systems and passive systems, such as Dolby 3-D that do not use polarised light. Three choices of gain characteristics (1.4, 1.8 and 2.2), designed to overcome inherent light losses in 3-D projection, are available to suit a range of screen sizes. The Perlux line of screens provides high contrast, bright pictures, generous viewing angles and excellent color temperature.

To provide the best possible image, screen seams need to remain inconspicuous to viewers. To create uniform reflectivity throughout its visible surface, all seams on Harkness’ 3-D screens are invisible under projection conditions.

The company’s screens have enabled ultra-bright presentations for two of the most popular 3-D technologies used today: RealD’s polarized light and Dolby’s color spectrum separation.