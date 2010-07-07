Hammett & Edison Acquired by Pacific Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO: Gary Lawrence and his Pacific Venture Investments have acquired a controlling interest in Hammett & Edison. The consulting engineering company was founded 58 years ago, making it one of the oldest such firms in the United States.



Pacific Venture’s founder Gary Lawrence becomes chairman and CEO. He announced the transaction, saying it “represents an important strategic acquisition … as we continue to expand our holdings in the wireless and broadcast services sector.” Pacific Ventures is located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.



Lawrence is a due diligence expert and author as well as co-holder of several technical patents, according to his bio on LinkedIn, including one called “Systems and Methods for Determining Feasibility of Communication Spectrum Maximization.”

Pacific Venture Investments has been around for 14 years; investments include broadcast, wireless and digital technologies. It was started as a family office to manage the investment portfolio of one high net worth family. Among other holdings is part of First Broadcasting Investments LP out of Dallas, a technology-based media investment firm.



Hammett & Edison works with wireless and broadcast companies doing work in frequency allocation, transmission site selection, RF exposure certification, acoustic noise evaluation and antenna design.



Senior Vice President William F. Hammett called the move “a great milestone” for the company his father founded in 1952. He said the acquisition “ensures that Hammett & Edison will continue serving the broadcast and wireless industries for many decades to come.” -- from Radio World