Haivision To Show New 5G IP-Bonded Solutions, Cloud Workflow Management At IBC2022
By Phil Kurz published
Haivision will demo 4K/UHD support for the PRO460 transmitter and StreamHub transceiver
MONTREAL—Haivision Systems will feature its comprehensive IP, cloud and mobile broadcast video technology, including its next-generation 5G and cellular bonding technology for broadcast contribution offering low-latency video encoding as well as its cloud-based workflow management solutions, at IBC2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.
The company also will show its synchronized multi-camera streaming and decentralized remote production solutions for live sports, news and entertainment, Haivision said.
Haivision will demo its next-gen 5G contribution offerings supporting 4K/UHD bonded cellular transmission for live events with new additions to its production lineup, including the PRO460 video transmitter and StreamHub transceiver. Both offer pristine HEVC image quality and are powered by the SRT and SST protocols, it said.
Haivision’s multi-camera production showing will feature the Makito X4 series of low-latency encoders and decoders and its ability to support synchronization of multiple cameras, contributing to on-premise or cloud workflows and enabling seamless collaboration among decentralized production team members, it said.
The company also will feature a new cloud technology to enable intuitive central management of live streams, transcodes and routing workflows from a browser user interface. The new offering supports management of all mobile transmitters and wired video devices regardless of location and workflow element orchestration, it said.
“At this year's IBC, we will share our vision for the future of broadcast contribution. Following our acquisition of Aviwest, our remote production solutions portfolio is more extensive and powerful than ever," said Ghislain Colette, vice president of product management for broadcast at Haivision. "We are excited to meet with our customers face to face to demonstrate how they can benefit from our latest cloud, IP and 5G innovations and our expanded live video contribution product portfolio to make live broadcasting easier, sustainable, and cost-effective.”
Attendees wishing to set up an IBC booth appointment should visit the Haivision website (opens in new tab).
See Haivision in IBC Stand 2.B36.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
