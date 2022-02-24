Haivision to Acquire Aviwest

MONTREAL—Haivision is acquiring AVIWEST S.A.S. a provider of mobile IP-based video contribution systems. Haivision says adding Aviwest will expand its video contribution solution portfolio to address the growing market for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production. The transaction—valued at US$23 million (C$29.6 million)—is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Haivision provides low latency “wired” broadcast video networks, while Aviwest offers low latency wireless broadcast video networks. Haivision says the combined company will help the company target the demand for low latency video contribution in wireless technology, bringing bring mobile networking (5G/4G cellular) and patented network bonding capabilities to its portfolio.

Founded in 2008, Aviwest can count several "world first" innovations: portable cellular video transmission, live video transmission over a 4G network implementing QoS, and live 4K video transmission over a 5G network. Aviwest has also received two Emmy Awards for its SST networking technology for reliable transmission of video over bonded networks.

Aviwest's products can be found in the facilities of hundreds of broadcasters, television stations, and production houses worldwide who use Aviwest technology in their day-to-day coverage of sporting and other live events. Aviwest solutions are also used extensively in support of major international sporting events. Headquartered in Rennes (Saint-Grégoire), France, Aviwest has more than 70 employees with field operations globally.

“With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will now lead in both fixed and mobile networks in providing ultra-low latency video solutions,” said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome the amazing team at Aviwest and its customers to the Haivision family, and to provide broadcasters globally a trusted and proven vendor to solve their video contribution challenges.”

“Together with Haivision, our solutions will bring customers maximum live video flexibility with ultra-low latency, highly reliable network connectivity, and pristine video quality,” said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO and Co-Founder of Aviwest. “With sub-200ms glass-to-glass latency over 5G networks, our solutions are revolutionizing remote production workflows by giving broadcasters more options for contributing real-time content for premium live events and sports coverage.”