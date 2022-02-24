Haivision to Acquire Aviwest
By Tom Butts published
Transaction adds 5G mobile technology and network bonding to Haivision's portfolio
MONTREAL—Haivision is acquiring AVIWEST S.A.S. a provider of mobile IP-based video contribution systems. Haivision says adding Aviwest will expand its video contribution solution portfolio to address the growing market for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production. The transaction—valued at US$23 million (C$29.6 million)—is expected to be completed within 30 days.
Haivision provides low latency “wired” broadcast video networks, while Aviwest offers low latency wireless broadcast video networks. Haivision says the combined company will help the company target the demand for low latency video contribution in wireless technology, bringing bring mobile networking (5G/4G cellular) and patented network bonding capabilities to its portfolio.
Founded in 2008, Aviwest can count several "world first" innovations: portable cellular video transmission, live video transmission over a 4G network implementing QoS, and live 4K video transmission over a 5G network. Aviwest has also received two Emmy Awards for its SST networking technology for reliable transmission of video over bonded networks.
Aviwest's products can be found in the facilities of hundreds of broadcasters, television stations, and production houses worldwide who use Aviwest technology in their day-to-day coverage of sporting and other live events. Aviwest solutions are also used extensively in support of major international sporting events. Headquartered in Rennes (Saint-Grégoire), France, Aviwest has more than 70 employees with field operations globally.
“With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will now lead in both fixed and mobile networks in providing ultra-low latency video solutions,” said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome the amazing team at Aviwest and its customers to the Haivision family, and to provide broadcasters globally a trusted and proven vendor to solve their video contribution challenges.”
“Together with Haivision, our solutions will bring customers maximum live video flexibility with ultra-low latency, highly reliable network connectivity, and pristine video quality,” said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO and Co-Founder of Aviwest. “With sub-200ms glass-to-glass latency over 5G networks, our solutions are revolutionizing remote production workflows by giving broadcasters more options for contributing real-time content for premium live events and sports coverage.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
