Haivision Reports Record Growth in 2011

MONTREAL and CHICAGO: Haivision Network Video said it recorded a 47 percent increase in fiscal 2011 over the previous year, contributing to a 50 percent compound annual growth rate over the past six years. Haivision said it logged its 16th consecutive quarter of positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

“The company has fueled its rapid growth over the past six years through organically generated profits rather than depending on outside capital,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision.

Haivision said it’s been able to successfully acquire and integrate four software companies in just over two years, including Video Furnace, CoolSign, KulaByte, and MontiVision Imaging Technologies. The acquisitions have contributed to Haivision’s end-to-end IP media delivery business, supporting H.264 video encoding with enterprise IP video management, digital signage, and Internet media encoding and transcoding.

Haivision said it released three new product technologies in 2011: the Viper multichannel HD video recording and streaming appliance; the Kraken real-time transcoding appliance; and the HyperStream Internet media cloud transcoding service based on KulaByte software transcoding.

Haivision now has more than 160 employees across four continents and sells through more than 300 OEMs, integrators, and resellers.