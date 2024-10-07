Grup Mediapro To Host Virtual Production at Manhattan Studio During NAB Show NY

Grup Mediapro is hosting a summit dedicated to virtual production on Oct. 8 in New York, coinciding with NAB Show New York.

“Virtually Everything,” to take place on day one of the two-day gathering at the Javits Center, will be held at the virtual production studio Mediapro North America recently inaugurated in Hudson Yards in midtown Manhattan. With an area of ​​1,200m2 and a 54m2 LED screen, this studio can generate high-quality immersive content and is an ideal space to host an event with the audiovisual industry’s key players, the company said.

The event will bring together experts and companies from across the sector. The group, together with the audiovisual company Vü Virtual Studio Network, has organized a full day of practical demonstrations, workshops and an extensive program of talks with industry leaders such as Emili Planas, chief technology officer of Grup Mediapro; Lawrence Jones, creative director and VFX supervisor at Parliament; and Tony Rizzuto, executive creative director at Accenture.

Virtual production is one of the strategic business lines of Grup Mediapro, which already harnesses this technology on its set in Miami—the largest in South Florida, according to the company—as well as in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal. Operating in the U.S. for more than 25 years, the company opened its newest studio this year in Hudson Yards and plans to open virtual sets in Toronto and Mexico City soon.