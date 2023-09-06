Vu Unveils ‘Vu One’ Affordable Production Studio

TAMPA, Fla.—Vu Technologies, which runs North America’s largest network of virtual studios, has unveiled Vu One, an multipurpose ‘all-in-one’ studio that is designed to make virtual production accessible to all creatives regardless of budget and technical experience.

“With Vu One, advanced production technologies are now available for everyone,” explained Jonathan Davila, president and co-founder at Vu Technologies. “Whether you’re a small production company, an educator or a corporate marketing department, it’s never been easier to make content faster, cheaper and better.”

Virtual production, which uses technology to seamlessly join the digital and physical worlds in real-time, has reshaped how content is created and consumed. But its applications have been limited by the need for complex technologies and significant upfront investments.

Vu One aims to address that problem with a single turn-key solution that condenses the power of virtual production into a straightforward, cost-effective system that combines the best hardware technologies with the latest creative software and tools., the company said.

Vu One is powered by Virtual Studio, a suite of innovative tools including the Vu.ai generative content workflow.

More specifically, Vu One combines the best capabilities of world-class virtual production studios into a single, easy-to-configure platform controlled by software from a mobile device you hold in your hand, the company explained.

It operates seamlessly on a streamlined technology stack, regardless of screen size or setup, and comes integrated with five essential components: display, audio, tracking, media server and content management. Boasting a range of display options, Vu One sizes start at 16 ft x 9 ft to an expansive 45ft x 16ft.

A key part of the system is its software. Running off of Virtual Studio by Vu, this comprehensive, integrated virtual production software suite includes innovative tools such as Scene Forge, Remote VP and Vu.ai, along with industry-leading applications like Unreal Engine, Volinga, Storia.ai, and more. Virtual Studio also includes a robust marketplace of 3D and 2D assets, all “Certified for Virtual Production” and optimized to run on Vu One.

Vu One starts at an affordable $5,600 per month for the base model. A complete system can be purchased outright for as low as $249k and comes with both 2D and 3D options including a media server powered by Puget Systems. Vu One configuration options include:

Vu One: A complete cinematic solution for high resolution images and video playback

Vu One + 3D: Upgraded render engine for 3D virtual environments (Unreal Engine) with camera tracking

Vu One Custom: Integration to an existing infrastructure and sizing of the LED wall to fit your space

Pre-orders for Vu One are now open, secured by a refundable deposit of $1,000. Shipping commences in Q4 2023.