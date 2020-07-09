Greg Doggett Joins TVU Networks as Director, Sports and Entertainment
By Phil Kurz
Doggett will work on customers’ remote live video needs and advance TVU’s cloud solutions
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Greg Doggett has joined TVU Networks as director of sports and entertainment in the TVU Sports group, the company announced. Doggett will help in spearheading deployment of the company’s IP-based cloud solutions for the sports and entertainment markets.
“We’re excited to have Greg on board. He will work closely with current sports customers on identifying their remote live video needs, as well as introduce our complete portfolio of cloud-based solutions to the larger industry, including professional and collegiate teams and leagues,” said Kyle Luther, TVU Networks vice president of Sales, North America.
With 25 years of experience in broadcast sales and business development, Doggett joins TVU after most recently working in the broadcast and media division of Rohde & Schwarz. Prior to that, he held multiple senior management and executive sales positions at Grass Valley, Snell and Miranda Technologies.
More information is available on the TVU Networks website.
