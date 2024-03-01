Gray to Broadcast 10 Dallas Mavericks Games in March & April

ATLANTA—Gray Television says it will broadcast 10 Dallas Mavericks games during the rest of the 2023-24 regular season free, over-the-air in the Lubbock and Sherman-Ada DMAs.

These Dallas Mavericks games will begin Friday, March 1, when the Mavericks play in Boston. The 10 Mavericks games will air on Gray’s stations KXII in Sherman-Ada and KLCW and KMYL in Lubbock.

The latest announcement adds more free major league sports broadcasts to Gray’s TV lineup. The station group also airs the Phoenix NBA and Mercury WNBA teams on its Phoenix-owned stations and New Orleans Pelicans on its New Orleans station.

The Mavericks games will not be available on Bally Sports or Bally Sports+ streaming. Aside from these 10 games and games exclusively airing on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, all other remaining Mavericks games this season will be aired and streamed via Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+ as normal, Gray said.

“Gray Television is proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to bring the Mavs games to its fans and its future fans through our stations in Lubbock, Texas and Sherman, Texas,” said Sandy Breland, the Chief Operating Officer of Gray Television.