Gray Television Promotes Brian Daugherty to GM of WCSC

ATLANTA—Gray Television has appointed Brian Daugherty as the general manager of Gray’s WCSC, the local CBS affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.

He succeeds Dan Cates, who recently retired after a long and distinguished career.

Daugherty began his career in media over 20 years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in print and digital advertising sales. In 2014, he helped launch a digital marketing agency.

(Image credit: Gray Television)

In 2017, he joined Gray’s WAFB, the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, as a digital advertising specialist. In 2019, WAFB promoted him to Local Sales Manager. In 2022, Brian moved to Charleston to become WCSC’s general sales manager.