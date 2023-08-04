Gray Television Promotes Brian Daugherty to GM of WCSC
Daugherty had been the general sales manager of the Charleston, S.C. station
ATLANTA—Gray Television has appointed Brian Daugherty as the general manager of Gray’s WCSC, the local CBS affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.
He succeeds Dan Cates, who recently retired after a long and distinguished career.
Daugherty began his career in media over 20 years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in print and digital advertising sales. In 2014, he helped launch a digital marketing agency.
In 2017, he joined Gray’s WAFB, the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, as a digital advertising specialist. In 2019, WAFB promoted him to Local Sales Manager. In 2022, Brian moved to Charleston to become WCSC’s general sales manager.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.