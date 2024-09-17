Gray, New Orleans Pelicans Announce New Sports Network

Gray Media is partnering with the New Orleans Pelicans to create a new network that promises to bring every non-national Pelicans NBA game to its viewers.

The new soon-to-be launched multi-state distribution venture called “Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network” will be anchored by Gray’s New Orleans television station WVUE (FOX 8 Local First).

The new network will broadcast free, over-the-air and be made available on a variety of pay-TV platforms through Gray’s television stations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Alexandria, Louisiana; Gray’s television stations in Biloxi, Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Meridian, Mississippi; and Gray’s Mobile, Alabama television station.

Gray and the Pelicans said that by moving the Pelicans games to the new network, the team will be now be available to 4.1 million households, 16x more than the team’s reach through its previous distribution arrangement with a non-broadcast regional sports network.

“Gray Media is thrilled to be able to leverage our resources to connect our loyal viewers with the growing number of Pelicans fans across the Gulf South,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer, Gray Media. “The Pelicans are putting their fans first as now all fans will have the ability to watch the games free over-the-air or through any basic cable, satellite service, or streaming provider that carries the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network.”

“This partnership with Gray Media represents our commitment to our fans, community, and partners across Louisiana and the Gulf South,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “Our focus has been to make Pelicans games accessible to as many fans as possible, and this deal means that Pelicans games will now be available to millions of more fans with this free, overthe-air broadcast product.”

In New Orleans, WVUE will air at least eight Pelicans regular season games and all available post-season games, with the remaining regular season games airing on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. The first New Orleans Pelicans game will air live on WVUE and simulcast on GCSEN Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. when the Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls.

The map below denotes the network's geographic reach.