Gravity Media Acquires Input Media

WATFORD, ENGLAND—Gravity Media Group is spreading its reach by acquiring European sports production company Input Media. Under the deal, Input Media will retain its branding, current leadership team and staff, and continue to work with its client base.

With this acquisition, GMG adds to its group of subsidiaries—the company also owns Gearhouse Broadcast and Hyperactive Broadcast—as well as increases its ability to provide end-to-end production and technical facilities. Specifically, Input Media will offer services for remote production through its fiber and satellite infrastructure.

Input Media’s clients include UEFA, The FA, BBC Sport, ITV Sport, the French Tennis Federation, the International Tennis Federation, Pitch International, Box Nation and Premier League Clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal was a multi-million pound transaction according to GMG’s official press release. It is also the first major acquisition the company has made since securing an investment from TowerBrook Capital Partners in September 2016 to fund future growth.