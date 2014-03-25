Grass Valley to Unveil UHD/4K K2 Summit at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Grass Valley will show its K2 Summit 3G production client and K2 Dyno S replay system, both of which are now UHD/4K-compliant. They also now support multiple frame rates, including super slow-motion and ultra-high-frame rate acquisition and replay, and a new tOG-Sports telestration feature that supports 720p and 1080i formats directly from K2 Dyno S’ touchscreen.



Grass Valley’s K-Frame modular video processing engine for Kayenne and Karrera production switchers now includes functionality enhancements, including 4K applications. Grass Valley will demonstrate the GV Director nonlinear live production system, a multipurpose production platform that combines switcher functionality with a video server, graphics generator, and multiviewer in one seamless application.



Grass Valley will also demonstrate that its Edius 7 multiformat nonlinear editing software is capable of handling 4K and 8K content. Also on display will be Grass Valley’s LDX Series and LDX Compact Series of advanced imaging cameras, including LDX Première, LDX WorldCam, LDX Elite, and LDX Flex (the newest addition to the LDX Series).



Grass Valley will also highlight the format-friendly workflows of Ignite Konnect and GV Stratus. A key new feature of GV Stratus allows users working on thin wireless connections (like 3G/4G mobile systems) to operate an Edius 7 editor on a laptop and create timelines of material shot in the field, with content proxies available in the newsroom, for faster creation of news packages.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Company 6 will be in booth SL206.