Grass Valley Receives Frost & Sullivan 2011 Award for Video Switcher Market Share

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.: Frost & Sullivan has awarded Grass Valley the 2011 Global Market Share Leadership of the Year Award in the overall video switchers market, the vender said. The award recognizes Grass Valley as a “best-in-class company” that has distinguished itself in the key technology areas of worldwide growth, innovation and leadership. Frost & Sullivan noted that Grass Valley recorded the maximum share of the total video switcher sales during 2010 and also is the market leader in the routing switcher space.



Grass Valley captured 20.1 percent of the total video switchers market for 2010, while also gaining market leadership in the routing switcher space, accounting for 21.2 percent of the market. The company has a global customer presence, and since its formation in 1959 has acquired more than 3,000 customers in the broadcast space in addition to customers across other end-user segments. Grass has a strong presence in North America, while it continues to expand and grow in Europe, Asia and Latin America.



The Frost & Sullivan Award for Global Market Share Leadership is presented to the company that has demonstrated excellence in capturing the highest market share within its industry. The award recognizes the company’s leadership position within the industry in terms of revenue or units sold.



With the mature video switchers market rebounding in 2010, Grass Valley continues to be the market leader in the overall video switchers market, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its analysis shows that this market leadership position is a result of Grass Valley having the maximum share of the production switchers market, in addition to having a strong position in the routing switchers market. The company also has a strong presence in the master control market.



“Grass Valley has reached this market leadership position by virtue of its strong focus on product innovation, command over a well-oiled sales and distribution channel, and most importantly by helping their customers obtain maximum return on investment,” said Sashankh Kale, a Frost & Sullivan industry analyst. “The company’s systems have found great success across geographies as the company retains its older clients, while constantly gaining newer ones. Based on these and other factors, Frost & Sullivan is proud to present the 2011Global Market Share Leadership of the Year Award in Video Switchers to Grass Valley.”