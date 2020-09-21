Grass Valley Launching ‘GV LIVE Presents’ Virtual Program

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is preparing to begin a 12-week series of virtual events called “GV LIVE Presents.” This program will dive into the hot topics driving the TV industry and offer detailed new product launches, customer case studies, product demonstrations and webinars, says GV.

GV’s offerings will kick off on Sept. 22 with what it is calling its “GV Live Studios” programs, which will feature technical specialists presenting deep dives and interactive content on specific topics. The first event will be a conversation with GV President Tim Shoulders and Black Dragon Capital’s founder and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. Five additional GV Live Studio presentations are scheduled for the rest of the year.

The first of GV’s customer engagement events will take place on Oct. 13. These “GV Live Presents 2020” events will share strategic updates, customer use cases and new product innovations in an hour-long newscast streamed around the globe. A second GV Live Presents 2020 is scheduled for Dec. 4 and will feature a roundtable with GV professionals and customers looking at what GV describes as “an industry at the tipping point of transformation.”

“We are excited to be launching our GV LIVE Presents program, bringing together our team of experts to delve into topics that have shaped this unprecedented 2020, and that will set the stage for 2021,” said Shoulders. “As the frontrunner in the industry’s change towards a software-defined future, we will shine a spotlight on the future of live production and video delivery with cloud-based applications and cloud computing, as well as single-stream IP workflows.”

Here are the other scheduled events so far for GV Live Presents:

“Put IP to Work,” Sept. 29

“Getting Back to Live,” Oct. 6

“Introducing EDIUS X,” Oct. 20

“GVTA—GV Collaborates,” Nov. 20

“Leveraging the Cloud for Broadcast,” Dec. 11