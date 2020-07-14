Your Guide to the Latest Industry Webcasts

Whether it is a detailed presentation for a new product or a deep dive into an industry hot topic, webcasts are great ways to learn about what’s new and exciting in the broadcast industry. Here is an overview of upcoming webcasts and how to access them.

“Save Money, Increase Efficiency and Automate Your Audio Workflows With AudioTools Server”

July 15, noon ET

Telos Alliance’s AudioTools Server team will host the webcast and discuss how file-based audio processing can increase efficiency and save labor costs. Register here .

“Media Consumption in the Age of COVID-19”

July 15, 1 p.m. ET

The SMPTE-sponsored webinar will review how NDI and SRT-based solutions solve at-home remote workflows and who this technology was used for the NFL Draft. Register here.

Pliant Technologies Educational Webinar Series

July 15 & July 16 - CrewWave Live!

The Pliant team will go over the CrewWave software system setup, configurations, monitoring and device firmware functions. Register here .

July 22 & 23 - HOW Applications

Discussing the various applications for the specific needs of Houses of Worship communications. Register here .

July 29 & 30 - Out of the Box

An unboxing and setup experience for Pliant’s MicroCom and CrewCom systems. Register here .

“Software Defined Workflows, What are They Good for: Absolutely Everything!”

July 16, 1 p.m. ET

This AJA-sponsored webcast will discuss what is meant by software-defined workflows and how it will have an impactful effect on the media industry. Register here.

“Automated Audio Processing for One Master, Many Deliverables”

July 21, 1 p.m. ET

A discussion on the problems and challenges of delivering high-quality audio in an automated and cost-effective manner. Register here.

“That's a Padlock—How Do We Get Back On-Air?”

July 22, 1 p.m. ET

Key Code's chief technology officer discusses how the company was able to provide production and post-production facilities and services for two popular daytime talk shows. Register here.

“Reliable, Live Contribution Over the Internet: The Inside Track on RIST & SRT”

July 23, 1 p.m ET

Russell Trafford Jones from TheBroadcastKnowledge.com explains how RIST and SRT work and what to watch out for. Register here.

“Separating Signal from Noise: Demystifying Artificial Intelligence for Digital Signal Processing Professionals”

Aug. 18, 2 p.m. ET

Signiant sponsors a discussion on AI and ML, what can be learned from digital signal processing and how ML adds business value today. Register here.

“Understanding ATSC 3.0 - NextGen TV and the Future of Broadcasting”

Aug. 24

An eight-week, six course series provides key insights into how the ATSC 3.0 system works, as well as its new features and capabilities for creating new and enriched content experiences to audiences. Register here .

“The SMPTE Annual Progress Report 2020: The Best of Times in the Worst of Times”

Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

SMPTE's annual window into the major media developments of the past year. Register here.