Grass Valley, Gravity Media Ink $5 Million Deal

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has finalized a $5 million, multi-year enterprise pricing agreement with Gravity Media to provide the broadcast services company with production solutions and advanced workflows for the global sports production market, the company said.

Gravity Media’s commitment to rely on more lines in the Grass Valley portfolio and increase sales volume over time means Grass Valley will give the services company better pricing, provide creative financing and offer closer collaboration on technology, Grass Valley said.

The initial purchase includes Sirius 840 Series routers, which will be deployed at 12 venues for coverage of a major European soccer tournament postponed till summer 2021. It expands the Grass Valley IP infrastructure Gravity Media already has in place, which currently is being used at a major tennis tournament, Grass Valley said.

The new Sirius 840 routers along with Gravity Media’s existing Grass Valley IP infrastructure gives the broadcast services company a future-ready production environment to offer clients that can evolve as production needs change, Grass Valley said.

“It’s fair to say that 2020 was a challenging year for live sports,” said Eamonn Dowdall, executive director of Gravity Media. “We have been able to weather the storm thanks to our long-term contracts with many of the biggest names in live sports and entertainment.”

As preparations for the resumption of the sports calendar and upcoming events began, Gravity Media looked for a technology partner with “industry leading solutions” and a “roadmap with commercial scale and creativity,” said Dowdall.