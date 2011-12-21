Grass Valley Expands Regional Managerial Team

SAN FRANCISCO -- Grass Valley continues to strengthen its leadership across Europe, The Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and welcomes industry veteran Colin Hay as its new vice president for the Northern EMEA region. Hay brings a wealth of experience as a senior executive with strong credentials in both the media and technology sectors.



In his new role, Hay will develop and implement customer engagement plans across the region; focus on business development; and manage the various Grass Valley local sales networks. He will be located in the United Kingdom, reporting to Alan Wright.



“I’m excited about the opportunity to help grow an already thriving business sector at Grass Valley, and implement a number of new programs that will benefit customers and make the sales and support process simpler yet more comprehensive in scope,” said Colin. “The Grass Valley brand is well established throughout the EMEA region; we plan to capitalize on that strength and bring our file-based, IT-centric technology to help streamline workflows and improve productivity and ROI to a wider variety of professional media organizations.”



Hay previously served as director strategic accounts at U.K.-based Red Bee Media, where he and his team supervised a number of high-profile accounts (including Disney, Microsoft, Orange, UKTV and Sky) and spearheaded the company’s business development efforts. During this time he significantly grew new business at Red Bee and pioneered a number of new managed production and distribution services for the company.



Hay holds an MBA (Distinction) from Warwick Business School, where he is also an Associate Fellow.