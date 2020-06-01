Grass Valley Establishes the GVX Customer Council

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is gathering a group of media industry technologists and business leaders to form the GVX customer council, which will work with Grass Valley executives in an effort to move media technology innovation forward, per the company.

Members of the GVX include Dave Mazza from NBC Sports, Del Parks of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Helen Clifton from ABC Australia, Mauricio Felix from Globo, Ruba Ibrahim of Al Arabiya Network, Scott Rothenburg from NEP and Gordon Castle of Discovery.

The council is expected to convene on a regular basis to discuss market conditions, technological advancements and other themes impacting both suppliers and buyers. Grass Valley says it will then use the insights from the council to inform and validate its product development strategy.

“Formalizing the interaction between our development teams and our customers through GVX is the perfect way for us to ensure we continue to drive advancements in technology and smart working models that will empower customers to build successful businesses for today and tomorrow,” said Tim Shoulders, GV president.