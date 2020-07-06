Grass Valley, Black Dragon Complete Acquisition

MONTREAL—The deal for Black Dragon Capital to acquire Grass Valley from Belden Inc. is official, the companies announced on July 2.

Originally announced in February, Black Dragon now assumes full control of Grass Valley and all of its assets. Belden will maintain a financial interest in GV and has entered into a multi-year Transition Services Agreement to ensure the smooth handover of key business and operational systems to Black Dragon.

“Grass Valley’s strong client base, comprehensive product suite, advanced technology, outstanding service reputation and brand positions them well to lead and inspire the industry during a time of digital disruption,” said Louis Hernandez Jr., Black Dragon founder and CEO.

Grass Valley will continue its day-to-day activities under the leadership of Tim Shoulders.

“By leveraging Black Dragon’s experience, Grass Valley will be able to more effectively develop and deliver solutions that lead the media industry through its own digital transformation,” said Shoulders.

Shoulders continued that GV will continue to build on its AMPP, cloud-enabled SaaS platform for broadcast and capitalize on the growth opportunities with the transition to a software-defined future.