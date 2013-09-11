Grass Valley Adds Stratus Support for Annova OpenMedia System

HILLSBORO, ORE.— Grass Valley’s GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools now interface with Munich, Germany-based Annova Systems’s OpenMedia 4 Newsroom Computer System.



Annova Systems offers newsroom solutions for individual workflows. Its OpenMedia newsroom system is added to the list of compatible Media Object Server systems for Grass Valley’s GV Stratus. When interfaced with OpenMedia, GV Stratus delivers its functionality within OpenMedia to create a unified work environment.



“By collaborating with the powerful GV Stratus toolset, our large pool of broadcast clients can now take advantage of a seamless work environment that gives them full control over every part of their content creation and distribution lifecycle,” said Annova CEO Michael Schüller. “As a result, our customers now have a unified platform that combines production tools, device control, and asset control in an intuitive interface so they can deliver their news on time, on budget, and without any hiccups.”



GV Stratus is fully compatibility with the MOS protocol, which enables it to interface with and take programming instructions from most newsroom computer systems. It also integrates with Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage to offer an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows. A new multisite function has been added that connects multiple GV Stratus sites and enables users to browse remote content and share resources.



The latest version of GV Stratus will be released in Q3 2013.