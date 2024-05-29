Grant Carroll Returns to EditShare as its New SVP-Americas

BOSTON—EditShare has hired Grant Carroll as its new Senior Vice President for Sales for the Americas.

Carroll was with EditShare for nearly 20 years as former Director of Workflow Design and Director of Sales before taking a career break in 2022. After working for Alteon.io, Cinedeck and OpenDrives over the past year, Carroll has returned to EditShare with responsibility for all sales from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego. He reports to Tara Montford, co-founder and EVP Sales.

“Grant has been a central part of EditShare almost as long as I have, and no-one knows more about how to get the best out of our technologies. I am delighted we have been able to bring him back, and look forward to continued success with him.” Montford said.

Grant Carroll added “I tried to get away but the great people and products of EditShare called me back. I know the environment, the technology and the sales channels well, and I am really looking forward to building and delivering winning sales strategies.”

Carroll is a graduate in Communications from Florida State University.