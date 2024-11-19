Gracenote: 5 Major SVOD Services Offer 550,000-Plus Programs to Subs

NEW YORK—While streaming services have been cutting back on original programming and related expenditures to reduce losses, a new report from Nielsen’s Gracenote indicates the major SVOD services are still offering an immense amount of content to subscribers, with more than 550,000 TV show episodes, movies and sports-related programs available across the five major platforms tracked by the company.

The data comes from Gracenote's newly launched Data Hub, designed to provide insight into the current state of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) programming and to identify global content trends and changes over time.

Along with the launch of the Data Hub, Gracenote also released its 2024 State of Play report, which provides insights into the Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ content data, examines notable programming trends and offers new insights to help guide business decisions. This marks the third installment of the report.

Other key insights from the report and the Data Hub include:

Episodic TV programming accounts for 89% of the overall content available on these platforms.

Total number of unique movie, sports and program-level TV titles (excluding individual episodes) in this analysis is just over 84,000.

Among the five providers analyzed, 93% of the programs distributed are exclusive to just one service.

More than 70% of the content available on these platforms has been released since 2010.

Original programming accounted for just one-fourth of U.S. audiences’ time with streaming video content in 2023, per the Nielsen National TV Panel.

36% of streaming users say that their preferred user experience has a significant impact (per Nielsen’s 2023 U.S. Streaming Consumer survey).

Three-fourths of streaming viewers aren’t sure what they want to watch when they start a streaming session (according to Nielsen’s 2023 U.S. Streaming Consumer survey).

Across all five SVOD catalogs analyzed, only 44.2% of the content was produced in the U.S.

Drama is the most prevalent genre globally, accounting for 23.6% of catalogs among tracked SVOD services.

The new Data Hub taps into the Gracenote Global Video Data database of TV show and movie information, and is intended to complement Nielsen’s The Gauge and The Media Distributor Gauge, which measure time spent by audiences on individual streaming platforms and aggregated at the media company level, Nielsen said.

With the Gracenote Data Hub, the industry can better understand the content catalogs of global SVOD providers, whch helps to reduce churn and grow time spent viewing. The Data Hub includes SVOD catalogs across 23 countries for unique insights on movie, TV and sports programming content volume, genre, mood, exclusivity and country of origin.

“Gracenote data has long been trusted by the global video ecosystem to power advanced content discovery and engaging entertainment experiences,” Chief Product Officer Trent Wheeler said. “Through new resources tapping our data, we're enabling clear visibility into catalog volume and composition as well as content makeup and characteristics to help inform business decisions that drive success.“

Platform-specific Insights include: