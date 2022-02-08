Gordon Smith to Receive Distinguished Service Award

WASHINGTON—Gordon Smith, former president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, will receive the organization’s Distinguished Service Award during the 2022 NAB Show.

For more than a decade Smith served as the "chief advocate for America’s radio and television broadcasting industry on legislative, regulatory, technological and economic matters," NAB said in a press statement. He transitioned to an advisory capacity at the end of 2021.

Smith’s successor, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, said, “Gordon’s leadership, dedication and political acumen have enabled broadcasters to continue serving their local communities in ways no other medium can. It is an honor to present him with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the immense impact he has left on broadcasting in our country and around the world.”

During Smith's tenure, NAB played a pivotal role on several significant issues affecting broadcasters, including "the broadcast television spectrum incentive auction, preservation and modernization of the music licensing and copyright system, the ongoing transition to the NEXTGEN TV transmission standard, reviews of media ownership rules and the increased dominance of tech platforms in the advertising marketplace."

Considered NAB’s highest honor, the award presentation will take place during the NAB Show Welcome session on April 25.

NAB said the DSA is “presented to a broadcaster who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the American broadcasting industry.” Previous award recipients include Jim Henson, Alan Alda, Robin Roberts, Bob Schieffer, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite and Oprah Winfrey, among others.