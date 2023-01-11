GoPro Channel Being Developed by Roundtable Entertainment, Cinedigm

LOS ANGELES—Multi-platform producer Roundtable Entertainment and the streaming company Cinedigm have announced that they are working with GoPro Inc. to develop a 24/7 free ad-supported TV GoPro Channel that is expected to start streaming in the spring of 2023.

The GoPro Channel will feature original programming curated from GoPro's extensive library of sports and lifestyle videos, including both professionally produced and user-generated content, as well as new series produced from GoPro content by Roundtable, the companies said.

The GoPro Channel will join Cinedigm's extensive portfolio of over 30 streaming channels, which span several popular content genres dedicated to serving enthusiastic fan bases.

GoPro's catalog has generated more than 3 billion views and 10 million subscribers on YouTube. The new channel will be made available as a FAST channel across connected TV, mobile, web, and other third-party platforms.

"GoPro is known for harnessing the power of 'wow,' and this content will open up many advertising opportunities for like-minded brands,” explained Roundtable co-founder Griffin Gmelich said.

"We're excited for Roundtable and Cinedigm to help us amplify this mission by expanding the reach of our content catalog to new audiences,” added Rick Loughery, vice president of global marketing and communications at GoPro stated.