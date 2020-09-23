Globecast Taps Antoine Guilbaud as CFO

PARIS—Globecast has announced Antoine Guilbaud as chief financial officer. He replaces Nathalie Krick, who moving to Globecast’s sister company, Orange Cyberdefense.

In a statement announcing the news, Globecast CEO Philippe Bernard said, “Antoine has the exact hands-on approach and the strong financial experience that we’re looking for with this role. He knows how to work within a challenging business landscape and he has the keen ability to continue to drive the company forward.”

Guilbaud brings to his new position more than 20 years of experience in the telecom industry. As the former chief financial officer and general secretary at BuyIn, Guilbaud was in charge of finance, IT, legal and compliance, as well as procurement engineering. Prior to this he served as the chief financial officer/deputy CEO at Orange Slovakia, where he was a member of the company’s executive management and Board of Directors. He also worked as finance director at Orange Belgium.