GatesAir Names John Belza Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI—A new addition to GatesAir’s executive team has been announced with the appointment of John Belza as the company’s new chief financial officer. Belza will oversee finance function, develop new processes and initiatives to drive operational efficiency, and in addition, will oversee human resources and information technology functions, according to GatesAir’s press release.

John Belza

Belza comes to GatesAir after most recently serving as the CFO of Lombart Instrument. He has also served as a CFO at Cambridge International and Carat Security Group.

One of the main goals that GatesAir reports Belza will pursue in his role is to optimize the profitability of its Spectrum Repack program for over-the-air TV stations.

Belza will report to GatesAir CEO Bruce Swail and will be located in the company’s Mason, Ohio, offices.