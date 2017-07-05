GatesAir Appoints Bruce Swail as New CEO

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has appointed industry veteran Bruce D. Swail as the company’s next chief executive officer effective immediately. Swail takes over for current CEO Phil Argyris, who is retiring but will remain with GatesAir to facilitate a smooth transition.



Swail brings more than 35 years of telecom and electronics experience to GatesAir, most recently as the CEO of Ulticom Inc., a private equity-held provider of telecom signaling solutions; and US Robotics, a data communications vendor, also private equity-held. Earlier in his career, Swail was an executive at Flextronics and spent 20 years with Motorola where he led global manufacturing and technology businesses ranging in size from $30 million to $1.5 billion.



John Danner, chairman of GatesAir and managing director at The Gores Group, said Swail is a “perfect fit” for GatesAir as it enters this “exciting and challenging period in the broadcast equipment industry,” while thanking Argyris for his 14 years of leadership at the company.

