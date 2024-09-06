FutureB2B Appoints Joe Palombo Publisher, TV Tech and TVBEurope

NEW YORK—FutureB2B, a world-leading provider of business intelligence and networking services, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Palombo as the publisher of FutureB2B brands TV Tech and TVBEurope. A veteran of the media tech B2B business for more than 35 years, Joe brings extensive experience from various roles—including sales and content creation—to his new position.



As the owner of DJP Marketing Strategies for more than a decade, Joe has worked with a variety of clients in the media tech industry, including TV Newscheck, Hollywood Post Alliance and Sports Video Group. He is also the former Group Publisher, Director of Sales CMP Media, Publisher of DCC Magazine and Associate Publisher/Director of Marketing Operations, Video Division for Miller Freeman.

In addition to its industry leading news and insight on the M&E tech sector, TV Tech and TVBEurope provide a range of editorial services and events to help connect readers and buyers via their online coverage, as well as daily Smartbrief newsletters, ebooks, webcasts, virtual summits and extensive daily coverage of prominent industry events, including the NAB Show and IBC.

“The broadcast market has endured many changes over the years and TV Tech & TVBEurope have clearly stood the test of time, remaining relevant and influential,” Joe said. “This is a great opportunity and I look forward to helping expand the brands’ influence and impact in the M&E industry.”

Adam Goldstein, VP of AV/Pro Audio/CE/Broadcast & Education, said “I'm excited to be working with Joe again, he's has a proven track record of building media businesses in the broadcast and production markets, we look forward to bringing our robust set of advertising, lead gen and content marketing solutions to TV Tech & TVBEurope customers.”