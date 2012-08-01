Future Media Concepts Expands With New Training Facility

NEW YORK and IRVINE, CALIF.: Future Media Concepts announced that it opened the company’s first West Coast training facility in Irvine, Calif., bringing the total number of FMC training centers worldwide to 11. The new facility is being built around FMC’s purchase of Irvine-based Promedia Academy.



By acquiring Promedia Academy, an Apple Gold Level training center, FMC will now be able to offer training nationwide. FMC will continue to operate in the current Promedia Academy space while an expanded, custom-designed space is being built. With the expansion to the West Coast, FMC can now offer students additional Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and Avid courses to supplement training at its existing facilities around the country.