Future B2B US Launches 2018 Industry Innovator Awards

NEW YORK—TV Technology, Digital Video, VideoEdge, Government Video, Radio World and Radio Magazine are seeking nominations for the second annual class of Industry Innovators—professionals who raise the bar in their industries via vision, leadership, technical and creative know-how, trendsetting, risk-taking, mentorship, etc. If you know someone who makes a difference and deserves to be recognized for it, here’s your chance to shine a spotlight.

Winners will be recognized in magazines, newsletters and websites of the Future publication/media brand for which they are selected, and all nominees and winners will be highlighted in a special Innovator’s Gallery e-zine delivered this fall.

Nominate a boss, colleague, customer, industry partner, vendor or even yourself. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 14, 2018. For more information and to nominate someone, visit the FAQ and nomination page.