fubo Sports Network Now on Pluto TV

NEW YORK—The linear sports network created by fuboTV, fubo Sports Network, has officially launched on the free streaming TV service Pluto TV, according to FaceBank Group Inc.

The 24/7 fubo Sports Network launched in the fall of 2019 and offers original programming produced by fuboTV, as well as live sports and original programming from partners that include USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, CampusLore and more.

Pluto TV users will be able to access fubo Sports Network for free on the streaming service.

With the launch of Pluto TV, fuboTV says that the sports network is now available on more than 75 million devices via platforms that include LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Xumo and fuboTV’s subscription service.