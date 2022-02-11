Fubo Gaming Expands Its Sports Betting Platform

CHICAGO—Fubo Gaming has announced new market access agreements for its mobile sports betting platform Fubo Sportsbook in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri through Caesars Entertainment, Inc., bringing the total to 10 states.

Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV, launched Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021 and the service is live in two states: Iowa and Arizona.

The market access agreements provide statewide mobile access for sports betting, with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals and, in certain jurisdictions, enactment of legislation.

This marks Fubo Gaming’s second round of market access deals with Caesars Entertainment, following its New Jersey and Indiana agreement in March 2021. Additional market access deals include Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The effort is part of a larger strategy of integrating sports betting into the company’s streaming fuboTV offering and capitalizing on the booming market for sports betting.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to extend our relationship with Caesars Entertainment as we expand access to Fubo Sportsbook across key markets in the U.S.,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri all have passionate fan bases, particularly around college athletics, who will embrace our unique, immersive sports and wagering entertainment platform.”