Frontier Offers Discounts on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket

Frontier has announced that it is expanding its alliance with YouTube TV to offer discounts on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package.

The Sunday Ticket provides viewers with access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

The discounts build on an longstanding alliance between the telco and YouTube TV and offers another example of how telcos and cable operators are turning to vMVPDs to provide video services on their platform.

In 2021, Frontier announced a partnership with YouTube TV to offer the service to its customers and in March they expanded the relationship by providing a single billing option for broadband and live TV.

Starting August 2, Frontier internet customers who are subscribed to YouTube TV and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket can save $100 through August 21.

Also, new subscribers to both Frontier + YouTube TV can get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket through August 21, the telco said.

“Our customers now get more of the content they love, bigger savings, and the best internet product available,” said John Harrobin, executive vice president of consumer at Frontier in a blog post. “That’s a touchdown for the un-cable provider.”