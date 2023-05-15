WOW! Drops Its Video Service for YouTube TV
This summer WOW! will make YouTube TV its official video service
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In a notable example of how broadband providers are moving away from video, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone has inked a deal with Google to offer YouTube TV as its dedicated live television offering and announced plans to migrate its existing video customers to the virtual MVPD.
The process of migrating WOW!'s residential video customers to YouTube TV will begin this summer as WOW! discontinues the marketing and selling of its TV services, including WOW! tv+, and sells YouTube TV across its footprint.
WOW! will maintain and support its current video services as its existing base of video customers can switch from WOW!'s current video products to YouTube TV, the operator said.
"We are thrilled to begin offering YouTube TV and give our customers access to this best-in-class pay TV service. We are very pleased to deliver a seamless TV experience to our customers with this new partnership while continuing to execute on our broadband-first strategy," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "This furthers our commitment to provide our customers with the highest quality services at the best value."
It also promised as yet unspecified promotions to entice customers to make the change and said it would bundle its broadband services with YouTube TV in one bill.
WOW! stopped marketing its video services in June of 2020 (opens in new tab) and ended Q1 2023 with only 117,100 video subs, down from 178,100 video subs in Q1 2021.
