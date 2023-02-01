Friend MTS Names Shane McCarthy Its CEO

LONDON—Friend MTS has appointed Shane McCarthy as chief executive officer (CEO) with the goal of driving growth across all markets and growing its list of customers, the company said.

Prior to joining Friend MTS, McCarthy was chief operating officer (COO) of Irdeto and president for international business at Pace. Founder and CEO of professional consultancy Caldero, McCarthy currently sits as a Non-Executive Director at U.K. technology trust board Consult Red.

“It is an exciting time to join Friend MTS as we plan and implement the next phase of growth for the company,” said McCarthy. “As the world leader in content security for live sports and events, we already protect some of the biggest brands in the Media and Entertainment Industry. Our goal is to bring the class-leading tools and expertise trusted by our customers to every content creator, owner and distributor around the world.”

Among McCarthy’ career accomplishments are creating and managing a 500-person cyber security business unit to develop, deploy and maintain cyber security systems for the video entertainment market.

“We are excited to welcome Shane as our new CEO,” said Daniel Harris, chair of the board at Friend MTS. “His invaluable wisdom, knowledge and experience will make him an excellent leader and CEO at Friend MTS and we look forward to the future with confidence.”