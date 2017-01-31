Friedel Re-elected ATSC Board Chairman for 2017

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee Board of Directors has re-elected Richard Friedel of Fox Networks as board chairman to continue serving for 2017. He was re-elected for a new one-year term.



“Richard’s industry insights and leadership helped drive the board’s strategic initiatives over the past year, and we’re fortunate to have his continued dedication during this critical year as we finalize the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard,” said ATSC President Mark Richer.



Friedel is the executive vice president and general manager for Fox Networks Engineering and Operations. He oversees long-term technology strategy and day-to-day operations for the Fox Network Center in Los Angeles and the Fox Houston Technical Operations Center, home of Fox Sports’ regional networks. He also provides technical support for 14 regional production centers. Before joining Fox, Friedel served in various positions at ABC, NBC and local television stations.



In addition to his ATSC responsibilities, Friedel serves as President of the North American Broadcasters Association and President of the Video Services Forum. He is a fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and a member of the Audio Engineering Society, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Society of Broadcast Engineers and Society of Cable Television Engineers.



Freidel was honored by the National Association of Broadcasters with the NAB Engineering Achievement Award, bestowed to individuals nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing the state of the art in broadcast engineering.



