Friedel, Richer on ATSC 3.0 Transition

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON—How do we get there from here? That’s the main question around the emerging transmission technology standard for over-the-air television in the United States. The last time the TV standard was changed, TV stations had two channels—one on which to broadcast in the old analog format while they fired up digital transmitters on the second. This gave the broadcasters time to work out the bugs, and it gave citizen viewers a chance to get caught up to speed on what was going on.



There are no second channels this time.



The Advanced Television Systems Committee, the organization developing the standard, is leaning into the development of two-way technology that would be compatible with the Internet and fundamentally change the way U.S. broadcast TV is delivered.



The new standard—ATSC 3.0—is on a fast track of sorts as the Federal Communications Commission prepares to auction off a portion of the radio frequency spectrum now dedicated to broadcasting. ATSC 3.0 is inherently more spectrum efficient than 1.0, the version currently in use, and could not only preserve, but enhance coverage of over-the-air television.



The question remains, however. How will it be implemented this time around? TV Technology’s Deborah D. McAdams fired off a few questions about a 3.0 transition to Fox’s Richard Friedel, who was recently elected as ATSC board chairman for 2016. Friedel, an industry veteran who is executive vice president and general manager of the Fox Network & Engineering Operations, was joined by ATSC President Mark Richer in the exchange.





The bottom line: broadcasters must cooperate.



TV Technology:Has a transition plan been mapped out?

Richer: While the ATSC board has discussed some concepts for transition to ATSC 3.0, it’s up to the industry to develop an overall strategy. ATSC 3.0 is a global standard and transition plans will differ from country to country.





TV Technology:Is it likely to be a market-by-market process? If so, how would that work?

Friedel: By its nature, broadcasting is local. The transition to ATSC 3.0 will require strategies that take into account such things as spectrum availability, transmission facilities, capacity of existing 1.0 services and potential 3.0 services. As such, it’s unlikely that all U.S. broadcasters will transition to ATSC 3.0 at the same moment.



TV Technology: Will it require nationwide adoption?

Friedel: At the appropriate time, and likely at the request of broadcasters, we expect the FCC to consider ATSC 3.0 as a permissible service on TV channels. The actual rollout, however, is likely not something that will happen coast-to-coast at one time.



TV Technology: How will broadcasters be able to fire up 3.0 while maintaining 1.0 for existing viewers?

Richer: Business discussions are necessary to determine the best way to transition from 1.0 to 3.0, without disrupting service for all viewers in a given market. Detailed logistics will be up to broadcasters to determine.



TV Technology: How will reception be implemented in the absence of a subsidized converter program?

Friedel: TV receivers are far more advanced now than they were back in the late 1990’s. One answer might be USB-style receivers that could plug into a TV and an RF antenna. We also are starting to see new options emerge as prototypes, such as ‘gateway’ receivers that could receive ATSC 3.0 and retransmit the signals as Wi-Fi to be presented on existing tablets, phone, and TV sets in a house. I have no doubt that we’ll see more innovations at the upcoming NAB Show in April.



TV Technology: What new equipment will be necessary for transmitting 3.0?

Richer: That depends on the type of ATSC 3.0 services that a broadcaster wants to offer, and how exactly that broadcaster will transition to 3.0. Certainly, new exciters will be needed at the transmission level. We do expect to see more details at the April NAB Show from a variety of broadcast equipment companies who are designing new products for broadcasters.



TV Technology: Have any vendors committed to manufacturing 3.0 equipment, and if so, how long after the standard is completed will it take them to make it available?

Richer: Equipment manufacturers do not discuss their strategies in ATSC. It looks like several new products are in development, with public and private demonstrations that are based on the ATSC 3.0 Candidate Standard.

