Friedel, King and Conover to Receive NAB Engineering Awards

Richard Friedel



WASHINGTON – The National Association of Broadcasters will honor Richard M. Friedel, Thomas F. King and Ray Conover with the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards at this year’s NAB Show in April. The recipients—who were nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing the state of the art in broadcast engineering—will receive their awards at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon on Wednesday, April 15.

Friedel, recipient of the 2015 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award, is executive vice president and general manager for Fox Networks Engineering & Operations, Friedel oversees the long-term technology strategy and day-to-day operations for Fox Network Center in Los Angeles. He also heads the Fox House Technical Operations Center, which houses and supports Fox Sports’ regional networks.

Thomas King

King is the 2015 recipient of the NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award. President of Kintronic Labs, King assisted in the development of the Kinstar AM low profile, high efficiency, wideband antenna – the first accepted by the FCC for full-time omnidirectional operation. King is following in the footsteps of his father, Louis King, who founded Kintronic Labs and also received the NAB Engineering Award in 2007.

Ray Conover

Conover will receive the NAB Service to Broadcast Engineering Achievement Award. As Hubbard Broadcasting’s senior engineering consultant, Conover established all technical parameters for Hubbard’s shift to Satellite News Gathering in 1983 and coordinated the test phase of the business that would become CONUS Communications Co. Conover also served as chairman of the Consumer Electronics Association antenna committee, which documented the standards for the performance, test and measurement of TV receive antennas.