Freely Plans Q2 2024 Launch

The new free TV streaming service backed by U.K. broadcasters, Freely, has announced it will launch in the U.K. in Q2 2024 with a third of smart TV brands now confirmed to be bringing the platform to viewers.

Backed by BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 and developed by Everyone TV, Freely has also released a first glimpse of its user-interface and features.

In launching the new free streaming service, the broadcasters cited that research studies that project more than half of UK homes will watch TV exclusively over broadband by 2030 and said that the new service will future-proof live TV for the streaming age.

Freely will bring live and on demand content together all in one place for free, ensuring that TV remains relevant and accessible to audiences of all ages, the broadcasters said.

In announcing the new features, Sarah Milton and Carl Pfeiffer, joint chief product officers, Everyone TV said: “It’s clear the way people are watching TV is changing, with more audiences switching over to a broadband only connection. We’ve built Freely around the needs of British audiences, bringing them the freedom to choose how they want to watch, with all their favorite shows from the UK’s leading broadcasters all in one place for free. We’re really proud of what we’re launching with Freely and are excited about bringing major enhancements like the MiniGuide to viewers as Freely launches in Q2 this year.”

The service’s UI includes features which bring the free TV experience into the streaming age. For the first time on a free service, viewers will be able to switch seamlessly between live and on demand TV from the leading UK broadcasters, and take advantage of features such as pause, restart and access to more episodes, without having to pay. Freely TVs can also be placed anywhere in the home where there is a Wi-Fi connection, removing the need for a dish or aerial.

Other key features include:

MiniGuide – A new feature for the free TV experience, this pop-up interface appears each time users switch channels, creating a seamless browsing experience and enabling viewers to easily discover related live or on demand content. Audiences can also take advantage of features such as restart, pause and access to more episodes from live TV.

Browse – Viewers will be able to press the Freely button on their remote to explore recommended live and on demand programming from Britain's leading broadcasters and free-to-air channels, all in one place.

TV Guide – Bringing simplicity and familiarity, this 7-day guide provides relevant information and is easily recognisable thanks to its consistency across all Freely TVs and one-touch access via the ‘Guide’ button on the remote. Audiences can also discover more episodes and on demand content linked to the live TV shows they are enjoying, all via the TV Guide.

The service also announced that Vestel, the manufacturer behind more than twenty TV brands including Toshiba, Bush, and JVC, has inked a 5-year deal to become an additional smart TV partner to offer Freely. Vestel will have Freely built into its latest set of smart TVs.

Freely will be running the native guide on Vestel TVs, giving users the best viewing experience possible. By adopting Freely, Vestel offers its customers an unparalleled level of convenience, personalisation, and innovation. Freely will provide a consistent and recognisable user experience across all Freely-enabled TVs in market regardless of how it is accessed.

“We are thrilled to announce our further partnership and commitment to the latest innovation in television technology, by offering customers TVs that are compatible with Freely," said Atinc Ogut, vice president of tv product management, Vestel. "Freely offers a seamless and intuitive user interface that aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the way people experience television. The collaboration not only enhances the functionality of our TVs but also empowers users to freely stream their favourite shows, live and on demand, all from a single, unified platform. As one of the TV manufactures now compatible with Freely, we’re proud to be setting the standard for the future of television.”

Freely is also working with UKTV to bring the broadcaster's portfolio of free channels to the service via broadband. UKTV is a multi-award-winning media company with channels including Dave, Drama, Yesterday and W.

More details around Freely will be announced in the coming weeks, including additional smart TV, operating system, and content partners, the service reported.

Everyone TV (formerly Digital UK) is a joint venture owned and supported by the UK's leading public service broadcasters - BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Everyone TV runs the UK’s free-to-view TV platforms–Freeview and Freesat–reaching over 17 million UK households. It is also developing Freely, a new service which will allow viewers to stream the best live and on demand TV for free, all in one place, available in the UK through the next generation of smart TVs.