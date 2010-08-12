Freedom Forum Shuffles Execs

WASHINGTON: The Freedom Forum and its affiliates underwent organizational changes this week. Charles L. Overby, chairman and CEO said Kenneth A. Paulson, former president of the Freedom Forum and Newseum, was named president and CEO of the First Amendment Center in Nashville, Tenn., where he previously served as executive director.



Jack Marsh, vice president of the Diversity Institute, was named president and CEO of the Freedom Forum Diversity Institute. Before joining the Freedom Forum in 1998, Marsh had been executive editor of the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, S.D.



Several Newseum executives were promoted to senior vice president: Susan Bennett was previously vice president of exhibits, programs and media relations, and deputy director. Before joining the Freedom Forum in 1999, Bennett was a veteran news reporter and editor, covering foreign affairs, national politics and Congress.



Pam Galloway-Tabb was vice president of conferences and special services. A graduate of Marshall University in West Virginia, Galloway-Tabb previously worked as a manager for Gannett Co.



Paul Sparrow was vice president of broadcast and deputy director. Sparrow, a veteran television producer, came to the Newseum in 1999 from the Discovery Channel where he was a senior producer for the “Eco-challenge” miniseries.



James Thompson was vice president of operations and deputy director. Prior to joining the Newseum, Thompson managed security at the National Gallery of Art and served 20 years in the Air Force.



Jim Updike was vice president of technology and deputy director. Updike has 20 years of broadcast experience, including 16 years with NBC’s news division.



“These changes strengthen the entire management team and reflect the good work that has been done to promote our priorities of the Newseum, the First Amendment and diversity in newsrooms,” Overby said.



The Freedom Forum is a nonpartisan First Amendment watchdog group and the primary operational funding source for the Newseum in Washington.