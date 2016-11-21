Freedman Electronics Adds SoundField to Roster

SYDNEY—There’s a new member of the Freedman Electronics Group, which includes audio brands Røde Microphones, Event Electronics and Aphex, as TSL Products’ SoundField has been acquired by the company.

SoundField is a maker of 360-degree surround sound recording technology. This acquisition sees Freedman take control over the entire SoundField company, including the current product line and associated IP. The existing product line will continue, with support being handled through a new entity. TSL Products will retain and rebrand the upmix/downmix processing product range.

In addition, TSL Products’ Product Director Pieter Schillebeeckx will join Freedman as new product development director in January 2017. He has been with SoundField for the past 16 years.