Free Educational Sessions Now Offered at Government Video Expo 2014

WASHINGTON — Government Video Expo 2014, running on Dec. 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, will now have many free educational sessions available for attendees. The Next|Video classes will now be available at no cost, offering presentations on IPTV, security/protection, encoding formats, data analytics, content creation, data asset management and many other topics. You can see the available topics by clicking here, then clicking on the area of interest.



The Government Video Expo is the premier video technology conference on the East Coast, now made even better with the inclusion of more than 20 free courses targeted at the government video community. For more information about the GV Expo, please visit GV Expo’s web site.