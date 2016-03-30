Fraizer Joins Riedel’s North American Team

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has made a new addition to its North American team, appointing Rhett Fraizer to oversee business development for the Western U.S. Fraizer will be based out of Burbank, Calif.

Rhett Fraizer

Prior to being brought on board with Riedel, Fraizer was the strategic account manager at Key Code Media. He also previously held positions as the director of business development at Cineverse; two stops at Bexel Broadcast Services as a sales representative and later as national business development manager; and vice president of sales at Home Run Media.

Fraizer will report directly to Patti Gunnell, Riedel’s vice president of sales for the Western U.S.