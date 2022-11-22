Fox’s Jack Abernethy To Receive BFOA 2023 Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK—Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, will be the 2023 honoree of the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award.

The award will be presented during a black-tie fundraiser on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) said.

Abernethy has been at the helm of Fox Television Stations since 2004, overseeing 29 Fox-owned stations in the nation’s largest television markets. The Fox stations are industry leaders based on the growth and success of locally produced programming, which have more than doubled under Abernethy’s leadership, with over 1000 hours of locally produced news per week, more than any other owned-and-operated broadcast group.

“I would like to thank Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy, and the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors for this prestigious Golden Mike Award and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” Abernethy stated. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable impact in their respective communities.”

“We’re proud to honor Jack for his distinguished career, and the success his leadership has brought to the Fox Television Stations,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the BFOA. “A champion of local news and live events, Jack’s vision has propelled the Fox group of stations to the forefront in their markets, earning recognition across the industry.”

“This is the perfect time for this announcement when we are all giving thanks and grateful for others who impact our lives. Jack is one of the most respected and admired individuals in broadcasting,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “We’re grateful for his support of the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, and we’re delighted to have an opportunity to recognize his many contributions to our industry.”

An esteemed broadcaster, in 2018, Abernethy was awarded Broadcasting & Cable’s “Broadcaster of the Year” and named a “Giant of Broadcasting” by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. In 2017 and 2018, he was named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s “35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” and was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2012. Under Abernethy’s leadership, TVNewsCheck named FTS “TV Station Group of the Year.” A graduate of Georgetown, Abernethy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and received his MBA degree from NYU.

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their ongoing service to the community at large. The award ceremony and dinner attract a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities.

Previous recipients include entrepreneur and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., Bob Pittman, former Senator of Oregon and President of the National Association of Broadcasters, Gordon Smith, Chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Perry Sook, Chairman and Co-CEO at Gray Television Inc. Hilton Howell, Jr., among others. This year’s host, presenters, and performer will be announced shortly.

For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.